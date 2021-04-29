April 29, 2021

THE DOJ HAD A SNEAKY ‘CONTINGENCY PLAN’ IN CASE DEREK CHAUVIN HAD BEEN FOUND NOT GUILTY:

Leading up to Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, Justice Department officials had spent months gathering evidence to indict the ex-Minneapolis police officer on federal police brutality charges, but they feared the publicity frenzy could disrupt the state’s case.

So they came up with a contingency plan: If Chauvin were found not guilty on all counts or the case ended in a mistrial, they would arrest him at the courthouse, according to sources familiar with the planning discussions…

Under the contingency arrest plan, the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office would have charged Chauvin by criminal complaint — a quicker alternative for a federal charge that doesn’t require a grand jury — so they could arrest him immediately, and then asked a grand jury for an indictment, according to sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Again, I believe the jury came to a fair verdict in this case. But if it had gone the other way, the feds were going to arrest Chauvin right then and there? If he’d been found not guilty in a court of law, they weren’t even going to let him go home and grab a shower and a sandwich and maybe a nap before arresting him again? That sounds like something you’d hear about from a banana republic.