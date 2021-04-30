April 30, 2021

CAN DIVERSITY INCLUDE CONSERVATIVE THOUGHT, TOO? University of Toledo: Of course not!

As at most law schools, the faculty at University of Toledo leans strongly to the left. Nevertheless, in an admirable display of ideological ecumenicism, the law school faculty overwhelmingly nominated their conservative colleague, Lee Strang for the university’s second annual Inclusive Excellence Award, and the university announced that he would receive the award this year. . . .

Unfortunately, you can guess what happened next. Giving the award to Strang created an uproar among students, who started an online petition to revoke the award. . . .

So the university was faced with a choice: (1) live up to the literal, plain meaning of inclusive excellence, and defend the award to Strang because diversity of opinion is crucial to the academic enterprise, and a professor who facilitates difficult, ideologically laden discussions is a boon to the university; or (2) backtrack, and suggest the award was a mistake.

Again, you can guess the rest. The university’s diversity officer in essence promised reforms to ensure that such a mistake won’t recur.