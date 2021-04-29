«
»

April 29, 2021

SCIENCE! Fauci still not ready to say it’s okay for kids to be outside without masks.

Related: CDC Now Recommends Wearing A Seat Belt Even When You’re Outside The Car.

Only one of these stories is satire, amazingly.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:58 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.