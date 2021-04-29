April 29, 2021
SCIENCE! Fauci still not ready to say it’s okay for kids to be outside without masks.
Related: CDC Now Recommends Wearing A Seat Belt Even When You’re Outside The Car.
Only one of these stories is satire, amazingly.
SCIENCE! Fauci still not ready to say it’s okay for kids to be outside without masks.
Related: CDC Now Recommends Wearing A Seat Belt Even When You’re Outside The Car.
Only one of these stories is satire, amazingly.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.