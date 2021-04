SOMETIMES I SIT DOWN TO WRITE A POST, BUT WHAT COMES OUT IS…. FROM THE BACK BRAIN: Everywhere.

And for the record — for the mentally impaired who think to say “I see something coming” is to wish for it — let me be abundantly clear: I don’t want violence. I don’t want destruction. What’s headed for us is going to destroy innocents, burn wealth, and kill billions (most of them in the third world.) But I now think/feel it’s inescapable.