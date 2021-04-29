April 29, 2021
ROGER KIMBALL: The mendacity of Joe Biden’s address to Congress.
Of course, it would not have been a Democratic talk if there were not some invocation of the melée at the Capitol on January 6.
‘As we gather here tonight, the images of a violent mob assaulting this Capitol — desecrating our democracy — remain vivid in our minds.
‘Lives were put at risk. Lives were lost. Extraordinary courage was summoned.
‘The insurrection was an existential crisis — a test of whether our democracy could survive.’
But it wasn’t an insurrection It wasn’t an ‘existential crisis’. And it wasn’t a test of ‘our democracy’ (i.e., not your democracy).
But it is an excuse for Biden not to let a crisis go to waste: Biden Says White Supremacists Have Replaced Jihadists as ‘Most Lethal Terrorist Threat’ to U.S.
What, not high-fructose corn syrup?