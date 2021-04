DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: ABC wonders: Why haven’t we seen a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases yet? Update: What about deaths?

This is utter nonsense. It’s true that the seven-day average sits at just over 55,000 cases a day. It’s also true that it peaked at 247,000+ cases per day as the vaccination campaign began. The CDC charts this on an ongoing basis, and it’s tough to look at this chart and not see a “dramatically” decreased daily case load: