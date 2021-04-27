April 27, 2021

UGH: Meet the Swiss Billionaire Behind Arabella Advisors’ ‘Dark Money’ Empire. “New York Times reporter Ken Vogel recently revealed the efforts by Swiss billionaire and leftist mega-donor Hansjörg Wyss to purchase the parent company of the Chicago Tribune and other failing newspapers around the country. It’s laudable to see such genuine investigative journalism—especially since it likely led the billionaire to withdraw his $100 million bid. When so many framed Wyss as a liberal white knight bent on saving a venerable American industry, the reality couldn’t have been more different.”

Where are the right-leaning billionaires when there are big-name media outlets practically begging to bought up cheap?