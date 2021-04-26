April 26, 2021

GET WOKE…Oscars viewership was down over 50% off last year’s numbers, which were the worst ever.

Or perhaps, “tortured its viewer” might be the better headline. Meanwhile, according to Raw Story yesterday, pouncing Republicans are the real (raw) story: Far-right media poised to distort Oscars’ struggles into a culture war win tonight.

As Jim Treacher likes to say, “When Republicans screw up, that’s the story. When Democrats screw up, the Republicans’ reaction is the story.”