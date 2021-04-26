April 26, 2021

THEY’LL BE MADE TO KEEP HOLDING VOTES UNTIL THE DESIRED RESULT IS ACHIEVED: Biden Labor Board Invalidates Workers’ Vote to Reject Union. “The National Labor Relations Board overruled hundreds of Delaware poultry workers who had voted to reject union leadership. The agency said in a 3-1 ruling released Wednesday that a provision prohibiting workers from leaving a union for a set time period after a contract is signed allowed the board to ignore the workers’ March 2020 vote. The decision reversed a regional NLRB director who had initially ruled in the workers’ favor.”