JIM TREACHER: Caitlyn Jenner Finally Comes Out… as a California Gubernatorial Candidate.

Well, Jenner could hardly do worse than Newsom. Let’s just hope California is able to hold an election before everybody dies of the Chinese virus.

Good luck, Caitlyn Jenner. May the best… uh… person win.

And now, the fun part: Finding people who oppose Jenner and screaming that they’re transphobes! Payback is a mother and/or father.