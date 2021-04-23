April 23, 2021

EVERYONE IS ENTITLED TO HIS OWN OPINION … BUT NOT TO HIS OWN FACTS: My friend Hans Bader pointed me to this: Ohio State University law professor claims that “Black-on-Black crime is a myth, and that Black and white people routinely commit crimes at similar rates.” The record amply demonstrates that neither assertion is true.

Of course, law professors have been making ridiculous assertions for decades. The problem is that this kind of stuff is now driving national policy. The last Chair of the U.S Commission on Civil Rights said essentially the same thing about school discipline. She now works at the White House as Biden’s Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Council in charge of racial justice and equity.