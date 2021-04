FLASHBACK: Happy Groundhog Day! “Happy Groundhog Day Earth Day everybody! You can see how it is possible to confuse the two, since Earth Day is the same every year—we’re doomed unless you hand over complete power to the government to manage people and resources.”

QED: On Earth Day 1970, CBS’s Walter Cronkite Panicked: ‘Act or Die!’

