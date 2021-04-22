«
»

April 22, 2021

ANSWERS TO THE IMPORTANT QUESTION: Is Chinese President Xi Jinping Too Fat to Lead?

Like most communists, Xi rarely practices what he preaches. During a hospital visit last month, for example, the Chinese leader said health was the most important indicator of people’s happiness. If the Chinese people had a choice, which they don’t, they might prefer to get their health advice from a man of less formidable girth, such as former American president Donald J. Trump.

Yes, it’s satire — or is it??

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:22 am
