April 21, 2021

YOU CAN’T STOP THE SIGNAL (MESSENGER PROGRAM): Cellebrite creates some of the software governments use to spy on all of us. The makers of Signal are pushing back hard by hacking them right back. If only literally any other tech company or organization would have this kind of spine!

This tech dystopia has been extremely disappointing. We were promised The Matrix or Person of Interest or, at the very least, Sneakers, and instead we got Nextdoor telling you it’s racist to post “Blue Lives Matter” as though it’s 1. not cartoonishly arrogant to do so and 2. a totally normal thing to insult your customers and decide their political views are any of your damn business.