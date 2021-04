ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: What Is a Supernova Volcano and How Can We Prevent an Eruption? When it comes to existential threats to humanity, a supervolcano eruption is twice as likely as a giant asteroid strike. But there’s a fix, as explained in one of the engaging science and public-policy videos at the new Kite and Key Media website. Other videos debunk the “overpopulation” crisis and the myth that electric cars can make a difference in combating climate change.