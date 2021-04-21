April 21, 2021

HUGO GURDON: John Kerry in Earth Day wonderland. “It is not encouraging to see John Kerry returning from talks in China and suggesting he’s achieved some sort of climate change breakthrough. The last time he trumpeted success on an allied diplomatic mission, he was touting the 2016 Paris Agreement, in which he weakly acquiesced in hobbling United States interests in favor of our main global rival while doing nothing real to deal with the hyped problem with which the world was supposedly grappling.”

To be fair, that’s pretty much his signature approach.