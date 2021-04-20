«
April 20, 2021

ST. GRETA ALREADY PAYING DIVIDENDS: So Far Germany Seeing Coldest April In 104 Years, Second Coldest Since 1881, Snowiest Since 1986.

(Via Kate of Small Dead Animals, who quips, “They Have Their Shadenfraud To Keep Them Warm.”)

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:44 pm
