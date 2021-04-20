April 20, 2021

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: Let’s Return Earth Day To Its Roots.

The first Earth Day celebration was conceived by then-U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson and held in 1970 as a “symbol of environmental responsibility and stewardship.” In the spirit of the time, it was a touchy-feely, consciousness-raising, New Age experience, and most activities were organized at the grassroots level*. Sadly, today’s Earth Day shares something with the current political environment: It reeks of divisiveness. Earth Day has devolved into an occasion for environmental Cassandras to prophesy apocalypse, dish antitechnology dirt, and proselytize for a “woke” agenda. Passion and zeal routinely trump science, and provability takes a back seat to plausibility.

It shouldn’t be too difficult to return “Earth Day” to its roots, considering that for the radical enviro-left, nothing has changed since 1970: Earth Day predictions of 1970. The reason you shouldn’t believe Earth Day predictions of [2021].

Also 51 years on, to paraphrase the late Kathy Shaidle on Trump as Hitler, I’m already on (at least) my fourth apocalypse:

* Though it was thoroughly endorsed and promoted by that Jurassic Democratic Party operative with a byline, Walter Cronkite.

(Classical reference in headline.)