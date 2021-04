IF YOU LIVE ANYWHERE NEAR A LARGE CITY, KEEP YOUR CLOTHES AND WEAPONS WHERE YOU CAN FIND THEM IN THE DARK: Chauvin Trial Day 15 Wrap-Up: Case Is In the Hands of the Jury, VERDICT WATCH Begins!

Also your fire extinguishers. And if you’re a long distance trucker, be ready to route around the places where antifadiots gambol.