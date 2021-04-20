April 20, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Republicans Open Schools, Democrats Still Keeping Them Closed.

Deep red states open schools.

What about the 10 most closed states on the right side of that bar graph? Maryland, Oregon, California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, Virginia, Illinois, New Jersey, and Nevada also share more in their politics than they do in the pandemic. All 10 voted for Joe Biden in 2020, all 10 have Democratic-controlled state legislatures, all except Maryland have a Democratic governor, all 10 have two Democratic U.S. senators, and in all 10 a majority of the state’s House delegation sits on the left side of the aisle.

Deep blue states keep schools closed.