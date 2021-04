KURT SCHLICHTER: Who Killed Ashli Babbitt? “Is it too much to ask to know the name of the federal government employee who, on our behalf, shot an unarmed veteran who was, at worst, trespassing in a public building? Apparently, it is, since no one in our glorious, licensed, and neutered regime media seems to want to tell us. They know. They all know. They just don’t want you to know.”