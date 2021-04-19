April 19, 2021

AS USUAL, WOMEN HARDEST HIT: ‘Zoom Fatigue’ May Finally Have an Explanation, And It’s Affecting Women More. “One of the primary drivers behind this video calling weariness seems to be what the researchers are calling ‘mirror anxiety,’ or the mental strain of having to constantly look at yourself, across what might be hours of meetings per day. . . . It also emerged that women feel more trapped by having to stay in the camera’s field of view, tend to have longer meetings than men on average, and typically take fewer breaks. Previous research has shown women are more likely to focus on themselves when looking in a mirror, and it seems a Zoom window is similar, triggering a heightened self-consciousness and awareness of appearance that can lead to negative thoughts.”