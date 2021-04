VIRTUE SIGNALING SHOULD BE EXPENSIVE — INSTEAD OF WALKING OUT OF CLASS, THEY SHOULD HAVE TO WRITE A 3,000 WORD ESSAY: HS students stage walkout to protest racist Instagram threats … which turn out to be a hoax.

If you’re not willing to sacrifice to make a statement, you’re just a poser. And days off from school aren’t a sacrifice. And the school system won’t answer questions about the race of the hoaxer, which is pretty much an answer in itself.