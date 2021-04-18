April 18, 2021

LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: Lori Lightfoot: Chicago Mayor to Resign After Being Caught Cheating on Wife? “The reports are unconfirmed and no official statement has been released from the mayor. However, news of Lightfoot’s alleged resignation has sparked outrage on Twitter with many expressing their anger over the mayor’s decision to resign over a cheating scandal instead of other recent unfortunate events including the misappropriation of COVID relief funds to the Chicago Police Department, covering up a botched raid on Anjanette Young, as well as the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo.”

Yeah, that’s the least of her scandals. As a friend comments, “It must be a difficult choice for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to resign over a personal sex scandal, vs her city burning to the ground, with children shooting each other up, over and over and over again, every single day.”