April 18, 2021

JOHN NOLTE: BLM, Antifa Checkmate Democrat-Run Cities into Committing Suicide.

If a Democrat-run city polices crime, BLM and Antifa will destroy the city via non-stop rioting and anarchy.

If a Democrat-run city backs away from policing crime, the city is doomed to a future of urban blight, one where everyone who can gets the hell out, while the poorest of the poor and those who prey on the poorest of the poor remain.

Basically, we are looking at a future with a whole bunch of Detroits.