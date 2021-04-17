April 17, 2021

SMALL BUT POWERFUL? First Look: Federal Premium .22 LR Punch Defense Ammo. “The Punch .22 LR load features a 29-grain nickel-plated lead-core bullet that travels at maximum velocities (1,070 fps from a 2-inch barrel) for deep penetration from short-barreled handguns. Somewhat of a departure from standard .22 projectile designs, the Punch bullet features a flat nose and heavy jacket around a lead core, thus increasing velocity and minimizing expansion so as to increase penetration depth.”

Well, you can only make a .22 expand so much. And people pretty much hate being shot by any caliber of bullet. But it’s still small.