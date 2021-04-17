April 17, 2021

OUT ON A LIMB: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Claims BLM Louisville Is A ‘Fraud’ That Exploited Her Daughter’s Death. “I think it’s crazy when people say they’ve been here since day 1.”

Earlier: BLM co-founder: I practice Marxism by getting rich and supporting my family. “If Marxism means making bank and sharing the riches with your kids and siblings, then you know what? I guess I’m okay with Marxism. As Marx himself said, ‘From each according to his abilities, to each according to whether they’re kin to a politburo member and have their eye on a four-bedroom.’”