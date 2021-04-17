April 17, 2021

TATER TAUNTED: Project Veritas Triggers a Meltdown From Our Friend, CNN’s Brian Stelter (Video). “The CNN media guy was so unable to deal with the reporter, he chickened out and called a maintenance guy to remove him. He was left completely speechless by folks who are doing actual reporting, something he wouldn’t know anything about. CNN hasn’t answered the question about whether Chester is still employed by them. What was extra hilarious about it all was how Stelter was dressed, in shorts and a sweatshirt. The sweatshirt said ‘Journalism matters. Now more than ever.'”