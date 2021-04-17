April 17, 2021

CHANGE: OnlyFans, COVID-19 pandemic have spurred a new sexual revolution. “In other words, selling one’s sexuality online is becoming a side hustle without stigma. Once upon a time, a reality star under contract to a high-profile cable network would likely be fired for sex work on the side. It wasn’t all that long ago that Vanessa Williams, the first black Miss America, was stripped of her title for having posed nude, after her pictures were purchased and published by Penthouse magazine. A nation gasped. Today, we yawn.”