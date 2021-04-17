April 17, 2021

IT’S AN ADMISSION OF GUILT: Superintendent’s George Floyd message that school district is racist draws federal civil rights complaint.

In June 2020, district Superintendent John Simpson posted to the school’s blog site claiming that the school district contributed to inequitable systems which disadvantaged its black students. It was part of a blog post lamenting the death of George Floyd.

“I’m not saying that all police officers are bad or all educators are bad, but they (we) operate within systems that, by their outcomes, clearly privilege one race over another. It’s undeniable,” Simpson wrote.

“As your superintendent and as a white man, I must hold myself and our school system to a greater level of accountability in how we see and support our Black children, staff and parents and how our work is leading to the dismantling of the inequitable systems and structures within our district.”

Parents Defending Education argues in its March 30 complaint that his statement should count as an admission that Webster Groves violated Title VI of the Civil Rights act of 1964.

That section of the act mandates that “no person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber made a similar statement last year, about racism being embedded in his university. That statement led to Princeton being investigated by the Department of Education for possible Title VI violations.