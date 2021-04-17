April 17, 2021

POLLS: Most want Hunter Biden investigated.

President Joe Biden hasn’t had much luck or made much of an effort in making good on his call for unity.

But his son Hunter has.

In a new survey shared with Secrets, 68% agree that the Justice Department should appoint an independent special counsel to investigate allegations that the president’s son engaged in shady international business and tax dealings while his father was vice president. Included was the president’s brother James, whose healthcare ventures are also in the legal spotlight.

The survey from TIPP Insights is bad news for the Bidens. Not only do 85% of Republicans want a special prosecutor separate from the FBI and the Biden administration appointed, but so do 65% of Democrats and 65% of independents.