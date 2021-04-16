April 16, 2021

LOOKS LIKE J.D. VANCE is serious about running for Senate in Ohio. “Well, I suppose that Vance’s putatitve opponents can point out that Vance is now a venture capitalist. But if Scranton Joe can point back to his relatively impoverished roots, Vance can make an even better claim. Vance really has been there and done that when it comes to living in and coming from poverty and a druggy/criminal culture. What got him out of there and to his ‘exalted venture capitalist status’ was a tour in the military as an enlisted man.”