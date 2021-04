IT’S SHOTS ALL THE WAY DOWN: Pfizer and Others Are Planning for Covid Vaccine Boosters. “Vaccine makers are getting a jump-start on possible new rounds of shots, although they sound more certain of the need for boosters than independent scientists have. Pfizer’s chief executive said on Thursday that a third dose of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine was ‘likely’ to be needed within a year of the initial two-dose inoculation — followed by annual vaccinations.”