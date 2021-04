HMM: Histamine-suppressing drugs found to reduce benefits of exercise. “A team of researchers from Ghent University and the University of Copenhagen has found that antihistamines such as Allegra or Pepcid can reduce the benefits of exercise. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes two experiments they conducted—one short range, the other long range—that involved giving volunteers antihistamines before they engaged in exercise regimens.”