WOVEN, MADAME, WOVEN. I’M ESL AND I SPEAK THE LANGUAGE BETTER THAN YOU: Biden’s UN Ambassador: ‘Sin of Slavery Weaved White Supremacy Into Our Founding Documents and Principles’.

Once more, I’d like to renew my offer to help you pack for exciting new opportunities in Cuba, China or Venezuela. And take the rest of the UN with you. We have enough native grifters and despots, thank you so much.