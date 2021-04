HOW DARE HE OPPOSE CORPORATE DIKTATS ABOUT VOTING LAWS? ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author J.D. Vance resigns after controversial tweets.

Hey, New York Post, his tweets aren’t controversial. Out here in America they’re common sense. Once you wrap your head around that, you start seeing that this speech suppression is doing nothing but making the rest of us (nosotros might be the most useful expression/concept in Spanish, btw) pretty ornery.