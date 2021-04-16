«
April 16, 2021

I THINK “GROLAR BEARS” IS A LESS LUDICROUS NAME:  Polar bears are mating with grizzlies to become ‘Pizzly Bears’.

On a scale of zero to the end of the world, how does this stack up against “cats and dogs sleeping together?”

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:20 am
