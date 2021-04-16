April 16, 2021
AT LEAST AT CNN THE IDEA IS TO PIVOT FROM VIRUS TO “CLIMATE” TO SCARE US: Media finally notices that the RCP 8.5 climate model is over-hyped science fiction.
Someone needs to tell them Americans stopped buying that cr*p years ago.
