April 16, 2021

AT LEAST AT CNN THE IDEA IS TO PIVOT FROM VIRUS TO “CLIMATE” TO SCARE US:  Media finally notices that the RCP 8.5 climate model is over-hyped science fiction.

Someone needs to tell them Americans stopped buying that cr*p years ago.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:00 am
