April 16, 2021

THAT’S ABOUT THE SAME PERCENTAGE AT RISK AS PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED WITH PFIZER OR MODERNA: Study: Up to 10% of young adults who recover from COVID-19 at risk for reinfection.

I mean, I’m still waiting to see evidence that the vaccine immunity is clearly better than natural immunity, though a lot of people seem to assume that it is.

Likewise, this headline, Past COVID-19 infection does not fully protect young people from reinfection could just as easily be rewritten with “Vaccination” in place of “Past COVID-19 infection.”

Which is fine, no vaccine is 100%. But why pretend, without evidence, that the vaccine is vastly more protective than natural immunity?