April 16, 2021

CHINA CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO SET DICTATORIAL RULES FOR THE INTERNET: China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance. “Huawei’s plans for 6G and beyond make U.S. concerns over 5G look paltry: Huawei is proposing a fundamental internet redesign, which it calls “New IP,” designed to build ‘intrinsic security’ into the web. Intrinsic security means that individuals must register to use the internet, and authorities can shut off an individual user’s internet access at any time. In short, Huawei is looking to integrate China’s ‘social credit,’ surveillance, and censorship regimes into the internet’s architecture.”