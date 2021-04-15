April 15, 2021

THE VACCINE BAD NEWS JUST KEEPS COMING: Pfizer CEO says third Covid vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months. “He also said it’s possible people will need to get vaccinated against the virus annually. . . . Researchers still don’t know how long protection against the virus lasts once someone has been fully vaccinated.”

So the argument for vaccination after you’ve had Covid is that they don’t know how long your post-infection immunity will last. But they also don’t know how long your post-vaccination immunity will last. I mean, I know they pushed vaccines out at great speed and that that was a major accomplishment. But with this many unanswered questions, maybe a little more humility in how they push the vaccines?