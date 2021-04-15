April 15, 2021

ROBERTS COURT HIGHLY FAVORABLE TO RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: That’s the conclusion of a new study published by The Supreme Court Review, which found the high court has ruled in favor of religious freedom 81 percent of the time since John Roberts became the Chief Justice.

That compares with just 46 percent by the infamous Warren Court led by Chief Justice Earl Warren, and only 51 percent during the tenure of Chief Chief Justice Warren Burger, according to the study, Christian Headlines reports.

So why has the conservative majority that doesn’t include Roberts so studiously declined to accept cases that might provide credible evidence that His Fraudulency’s handlers stole the 2020 presidential election?