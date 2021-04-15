April 15, 2021
IF THEY DIDN’T HAVE DOUBLE STANDARDS, THEY’D HAVE NO STANDARDS AT ALL: Officer Potter charged in Daunte Wright shooting; no charges for unidentified Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt.
Ashli Babbitt. Say her name!
