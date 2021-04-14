April 14, 2021

HMMMM: The strange death of the Democrats.

Despite the police shootings, the riots and the media’s constant racial hype, the 2020 presidential election was less racially polarized than any since at least to 2004. Donald Trump, a man who Democrats and their allies perceive as the embodiment of white diabolism, actually won a greater percentage of Hispanics and blacks than liberal-sensitive Republicans such as John McCain and Mitt Romney. And Trump achieved that amid a record-high turnout.

For well over two decades Republicans listened as the top pundits and political consultants told them that the only way to win more minority votes was to sound exactly like the Democrats: maybe talk about religion and inner-city Empowerment Zones a little, but whatever you do, don’t mention immigration or crime. Donald Trump defied that conventional wisdom and he made gains by doing so. Now Republicans may for the first time try a right-wing message to minorities, even as Democrats are devoured by the left.

Republicans have a long way to go before making any progress in the cities, of course, even as the cities bleed. Political machines aren’t dismantled easily. But if the GOP can make little headway in Democratic cities, the Democrats face the more serious problem of losing ground in the states. Hence the sudden panic about political arrangements they were content with until the day before yesterday. Joe Biden is alive, but his party is dead. And the newborn radical Democrats can’t win — not without rewriting the rules to get around competition at the state level, where elections are closer to the people.