April 14, 2021

SPACE: Blue Origin launches what may be final test flight before carrying people. “The rocket lifted off about 12:50 p.m. EDT from the company’s spaceport near Van Horn, about 120 miles southeast of El Paso. New Shepard soared into the hazy spring sky, reaching velocity of more than 2,200 mph. . . . Upon landing with the aid of parachutes, the capsule was to be tested by crew to practice exiting after a mission. The goal is to allow true space tourism for anyone, said Kevin Sproge, Blue Origin’s director of space architecture for New Shepard, during the broadcast.”