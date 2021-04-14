April 14, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: AP Plays Big Brother, Abolishes the Word ‘Mistress,’ Hilarity Ensues.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Could we please just go one whole day when the Left isn’t using 1984 or Brave New World as an instruction manual?
Answer: Nope.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Just wait until Facebook’s automated censors learn about Boysack, Scotland
- America would have to destroy Baltimore to save it, except Baltimore is doing a fine job of the first part all on their own
- Patrisse Cullors can smear anyone she wants without repercussion — call it Marxist privilege
Bonus Sanity: You’ll love reading how people set the AP straight.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.