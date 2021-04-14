April 14, 2021

WE SHOULD BE. THE EFFECTS ARE ALL AROUND US. Over 50% Of Liberal, White Women Under 30 Have A Mental Health Issue. Are We Worried Yet?

Conservatives label younger liberal generations as snowflakes or as having Trump derangement syndrome if they didn’t like the past president; liberals and progressives label right-leaning individuals or conservatives as racists, bigots, misogynists, etc. Resorting to this type of lowbrow behavior might once have been seen as an excuse not to address the actual issues or beliefs at hand, but now ad hominem attacks are more common than not.

But what if what was once a cheap shot or a personal insult has actually been found to bear scientific correlation between the individuals who hold progressive ideologies and an increased risk of mental illness? That’s exactly what Pew Research has found — and all politics aside, the shocking diagnosis of over 50% of liberal women with some form of mental health medical diagnosis is a public health concern that no one seems to be discussing, let alone taking seriously.