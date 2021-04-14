«
»

April 14, 2021

THE ONLY REASON THIS ISN’T MORE VISIBLE IN MY FIELD IS THAT MOST OF THE CONFERENCES WERE FOR TRAD PUB:  Trying to Notice What’s Missing.

But for other, more normal fields? We haven’t even began to feel the full cost of the Covidiocy.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:33 am
