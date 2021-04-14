April 14, 2021

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? You can now appeal for Facebook’s Oversight Board to take down bad posts. “The Facebook Oversight Board will now allow users to appeal for posts to be taken down from the platform, a significant expansion of the Oversight Board’s scope. For the first six months of the Oversight Board, users could only appeal to have content restored to the platform after it had been removed by Facebook moderators. Now, the board will also hear appeals for content that Facebook moderators have left in place.”

Twitter’s Woke oversight board turned the once-fun platform into the world’s nastiest leftwing echo chamber. Facebook has been speeding along the same path, and this will speed things up even more.

Have you tried MeWe? It’s basically Facebook without the censorship.