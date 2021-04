OH: Funeral aid program allows death certificates to be altered for those who ‘may have’ died of COVID. “Relatives of individuals who died in the ‘early days’ of the coronavirus pandemic will be able to seek amended death certificates that show COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death in order to receive reimbursement for funeral costs under a new FEMA program, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”